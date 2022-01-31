PM has no political agenda, only wants country's growth: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has no political agenda and he only wants development of the country and nation.

The governor said this while addressing a function of the PTI workers and talking to the media here on Sunday. Allied parties are standing with the government. The government will complete its constitutional term. No other party has greater street power than Tehreek-e-Insaf and no one in Pakistan can hold a bigger rally than us. The development and prosperity of South Punjab is the top priority of government, he said.

Samiullah Ch, a PTI MPA from Bahawalpur, party member Sumera Malik, PTI City president Qayyum Azam Khan Tareen and hundreds of PTI workers including Shakeel Khan, Rehan bin Javed, Tahir Janbaz and Khurram Khan were present.

Addressing the party workers, Ch Sarwar said there is no doubt that no other political party in Pakistan has the same passion and enthusiasm as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers have.

Opposition parties together cannot hold a big Jalsa which PTI staged in past because the public is standing with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf not opposition. Party workers should start preparation for local bodies elections and support those candidates who would be awarded party tickets. If the workers unite and come out in the field with full preparations, success will be the destiny of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Ch Sarwar said and added that the doors of Governor’s House are open for the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“We are starting a process to invite workers of PTI from all over Punjab to Governor’s House. Federal and provincial governments will not only take steps to solve problems of workers and people but will also give full respect and dignity to the workers. Anti-government political parties have already failed in their mission and they will not succeed in future also. March 2021 has passed, March 2022 and March 2023 will also pass. There is no truth in Deal or Dheel, elections will be held on time,” he said.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said for the first time in the country institutions are being reformed. Insaf Health Card and Ehsas programme are a gift of the government to the poor. The government is taking practical steps to solve people’s problems like inflation, he said.