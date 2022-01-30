Two siblings caught smuggling 616,000 euros at Karachi airport

Personnel of the Pakistan Customs deployed at the international departure lounge of the Karachi airport in the wee hours of Saturday arrested a man and his sister involved in smuggling euros worth millions of rupees.

Qamar Thalho of the Pakistan Customs said that at about 4:10am on Saturday, personnel of the Pakistan Customs in a joint operation with the Airport Security Force (ASF) intercepted two passengers, Ubaid Siddiqui and his sister Aqsa Siddiqui, while they were travelling to Dubai via flight EK-605 scheduled for departure at 7:05am.

After officials suspected the siblings were carrying foreign currency in their luggage, they carried out a search at the Joint Examination Counter in the international departure lounge of Jinnah International Airport and they found 616,000 euros (Rs120 million approximately), which had been cleverly concealed in secret cavities of the baggage. The two were arrested and an FIR was being lodged under the relevant provisions of law.