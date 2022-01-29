Price of peace

This refers to the letter ‘Security measures’ by Huma Arif (January 24). One agrees with the writer that the recent attack in Lahore is a sign that the leadership of this country must take decisive and timely actions to protect its people.

Pakistan has undoubtedly been one of the most vulnerable countries to terrorism in this region. Apart from the Indian threat on its eastern border, its extensive borrowing and involvement in proxy wars has created internal and external issues. Not only has the country drawn the wrath of its neighbours – Afghanistan – it has also become a breeding ground for terrorism and militant groups. During America’s ‘war on terror’, Pakistan lost thousands of lives, faced economic and social problems, and saw a rise in terrorism in the country. Yet, shockingly, most Western countries still refuse to acknowledge its endless sacrifices for establishing peace in this region.

Zunaira Haroon

Lahore