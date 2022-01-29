JI terms changes in LG bill ‘a starting point’ for Karachi’s rights

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday said that the amendments in the disputed local bodies law would be the starting point for the rights of Karachi and its residents.

Addressing a workers convention at the party’s secretariat, Rehman paid a rich tribute to all the participants of the sit-in, including women, children and senior citizens, and said that the religious party’s workers made history by continuously attending the sit-in for 29 days outside the provincial assembly. “It would be a turning point in the history of not only Karachi but also Pakistan,” he said.

He said that the biggest achievement of the 29-day sit-in was restoration of powers taken from the local government in 2013. “Four points of the agreement were meant to strengthen the financial powers of the local government,” he said.

“As per the agreement inked with the Sindh government, the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) award will be held within 30 days of the establishment of local government. The agreement made it clear that the motor vehicle tax will be diverted to the local government set-up under the PFC,” he elaborated.

The JI leader said that funds distribution on the basis of population and share in District Octroi Tax will significantly strengthen the financial power of the local government set-up. “Under the agreement, Karachi would get an increased share in water resources,” he added.

He said that the provincial government has not only placed the Karachi Medical and Dental College under the local government set-up but it will also be facilitating to upgrade the college to university.

“JI stands with its initial demands, including direct elections for the city mayor,” he said, adding: “The party’s struggle for the demands will continue and the party reserves the

right for protest and movement.”He warned the Sindh government to keep its word, otherwise, the option to besiege the chief minister’s house would be utilised.

The Sindh government also announced to restore students union in the province under the agreement, he said, adding the peaceful sit-in and its outcome have proved Karachiites had rejected the politics of divide and hatred.