Three arrested over fake documents scam

Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang involved in a fake documents scam in Karachi. The arrests of Khalil Ahmed alias Asif, Raees Ahmed and Chand were made by Shara-e-Noor Jahan police.

Police said that Khalil Ahmed was the ringleader and had been arrested several times in the past in various cases of crimes, including murders and robberies. They claimed to have seized fake documents of plots and over 200 stamps of government institutions, courts, banks and deputy commissioners.

The gang also provided fake CNICs to Taliban operatives for their meetings with their imprisoned commander in jail while posing themselves to be his (the Taliban commander’s) family members.

The police said Taliban operatives used to get instructions about terror activities during their meetings in the jail. The suspects also revealed the name of Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell official Khizar Hayat for his alleged links with the criminals and said he provided them with arms and vehicles.

The suspects further said that the AVLC official also asked them for recce of some judges for punishing them. Raees Ahmed was said to be involved in making fake documents to facilitate land grabbers.

Man killed

A man was shot dead apparently over a plot dispute in Surjani Town on Friday. The 40-year-old victim, identified as Waqar, son of Ghareeb Nawaz, was targeted in Sector 51 within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy.

Police said they were investigating the incident from different angles. Separately, 40-year-old Naveed, son of Shafiq, was shot and wounded after he offered resistance to a mugging bid in Allah Bukhsh Goth on the Super Highway. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.