Deceased MQM-P activist was at KPC during action: police

File photo of MQM-P activist Aslam Bhai. Courtesy Faisal Sabzwari

KARACHI: The death of an MQM-P activist Aslam Bhai remains a mystery as the actual cause is yet to be ascertained. However, a call data record (CDR), according to police investigators, revealed that he was at the Karachi Press Club during police action outside the Sindh Chief Minister's House on Wednesday.

The Karachi Police were accused of Aslam Bhai’s death as what the MQM-P had claimed that the party’s joint organiser for UC-5 in North Karachi had been admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) because of his wounds after the police action and died on Wednesday night.

“Aslam’s CDR suggests his location on Sharae Faisal. At the Karachi Press Club between 6:30pm to 8pm. After 8:30pm, the location was of Rashid Minhas Road and Federal B Area,” the police investigator claimed while quoting Aslam’s cell phone CDR.



It seems that deceased Aslam was travelling towards his home after 8pm while his location was traced at 8:30pm at the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases. He was then taken toNIVCD at 10:29pm, said the officer who wished not be named, adding that he was brought dead to the NIVCD. Police officials have submitted the initial inquiry report to the Sindh CM over the death of MQM activist Aslam.