PM seeks report of police violence against MQM-P’s peaceful protest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said he had taken note of violence used by Sindh police against MQM’s peaceful protest against the local government law of the province and sought report from Interior Ministry, Sindh chief secretary and Inspector General of Police.

PM Imran wrote on his Twitter account, “I have taken note of the violence used by Sindh police against MQM's peaceful protest against Sindh's LG law, & have called for a report from Interior Ministry, Sindh CS & Sindh IG”. He announced to take necessary action against those responsible after receiving these reports.

Meanwhile, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Tariqul Hasan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Matters related to the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis were discussed in the meeting. The prime minister directed to formulate a comprehensive policy within one month to ensure maximum service delivery to around 09 million overseas Pakistanis, who are a valuable asset of the country.

He also directed to establish 08 overseas centres to provide one window facility for the provision of different services to overseas Pakistanis under one roof. Separately, SAPM onTourism Coordination Azam Jamil called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, matters regarding the promotion of tourism sector in the country were discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister directed to develop alternative tourism destinations in the country to divert flow of tourists from the existing busy tourist places in the northern areas, especially in the winter season.

The prime minister underlined that Pakistan is gifted with natural beauty and we need to improve tourism facilitation including development of infrastructure and housing.

He also directed to rehabilitate Governor House Nathia Gali in order to develop it into high-end tourist destination, especially for the state guests. The prime minister emphasised on involving private sector for promotion of tourism in the Country.