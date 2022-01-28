Sports gala organised for children of SOS village

PESHAWAR: The city traffic police organised a sports festival for the children of the SOS village in Hayatabad on Wednesday.

The chief traffic officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat, director of the SOS village Kokab Batool Qureshi, education team members, including Asif Raza, Shahab Khan and others talked to the children and staff about the traffic rules and violations to create awareness among them.

The traffic officials held a demonstration about how to cross roads and how to stay safe while ensuring smooth flow of traffic. They were also taught about the traffic signs.

The traffic officials gave away jackets, sports kits and gifts to the children of the SOS village. Around 100 children participated in various games including cricket, badminton and basketball.

Abbas Majeed awarded trophy and cash reward to the student of the year and encouraged others who excelled in different fields and sports. They were told they are the asset of the county who are to perform their best in every field in future.