Mahmood seeks report on bridge collapse

SWABI: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday took notice of the Swabi-Mardan Gohati Bridge which had collapsed the previous day.
According to a handout, he ordered the officials to submit him a transparent report on the incident to know if
substandard material
had been used in the
construction of the bridge or not.
He said the KP government would punish the culprits if it was established that substandard material was used in the bridge construction.
The chief minister said there would be no compromise on the use of standard material in the construction work in the projects.
The issue came to the limelight after the opposition parties alleged that the bridge had collapsed due to the use of substandard material.
PESHAWAR: The city traffic police organised a sports festival for the children of the SOS village in Hayatabad on...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said the KP government would launch more uplift projects in the...
PESHAWAR: The candidates hailing from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have qualified the screening test...
PESHAWAR: The historic Edwardes College Peshawar has finally got a principal as the governor and chairman of the board...
ABBOTTABAD: Traffic warden police formally launched a mobile app “I Am a Traffic Warden” at the district council...
MANSEHRA: Commissioner Hazara Mutahir Zeb Khan paid a surprise visit to offices of the settlement and revenue...
Comments