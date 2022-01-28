Mahmood seeks report on bridge collapse

SWABI: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday took notice of the Swabi-Mardan Gohati Bridge which had collapsed the previous day.

According to a handout, he ordered the officials to submit him a transparent report on the incident to know if

substandard material

had been used in the

construction of the bridge or not.

He said the KP government would punish the culprits if it was established that substandard material was used in the bridge construction.

The chief minister said there would be no compromise on the use of standard material in the construction work in the projects.

The issue came to the limelight after the opposition parties alleged that the bridge had collapsed due to the use of substandard material.