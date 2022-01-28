Traffic warden app launched

ABBOTTABAD: Traffic warden police formally launched a mobile app “I Am a Traffic Warden” at the district council hall here on Thursday.

Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, while Vice Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science & Technology (AUST) Prof Dr Tahir Irfan, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Mirvias Niaz, District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat Khan lauded the interest of vice chancellor AUST and their faculty and students, which he hoped will resolve the traffic related issues in Abbottabad. The App will also facilitate a number of people to apply for driving tests, lodge traffic related complaints, besides raising awareness.

The SP traffic said students of school would also be involved in traffic education. Later, certificates were awarded to the traffic wardens.