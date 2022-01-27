PTI has made country hotbed of corruption, says Kaira

LALAMUSA: PPP leader Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday said the PTI-led government had made the country a hotbed of corruption. Talking to reporters, Kaira said when in the past, the PPP leaders used to mention rising corruption in the country they used to start quarrelling.

He said now global bodies have confirmed that corruption had increased in the country. Kaira said Prime Minister had been using the slogan of combating corruption but in reality he did nothing to eradicate corrupt practices prevalent in the country.

The PPP leader said according to global body there was no governance and rule of law in the country. Kaira, who was earlier with former General Musharraf, used to say that he had evidence against opposition leaders, but did nothing.

He said Imran Khan had launched allegedly false slogans against corruption. He said accountability advisor Shahzad Akbar was ousted owing to frustration. Kaira said the country was surrounded by severe economic crisis.