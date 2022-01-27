NTDC head office to be shifted to Islamabad

LAHORE: The Head Office of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) will be shifted to Islamabad from Lahore in phases.

According to a decision taken by the public sector power transmission utility, the Liaison Office of Managing Director, NTDC, will be shifted to Islamabad by April 30, 2022. In the second phase, the offices of Deputy Managing Director, Asset Development & Management and Deputy Managing Director, Planning & Engineering along with offices of General Manager (Assets Management), North, General Manager (Project Development), North and General Manager (Technical) having strengths of 121 staff will be shifted to the federal capital by June 30, 2022.

The decision to this effect has been communicated to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), through a letter dated January 21, 2022. As per the letter, the shifting of the NTDC Head Office is being done on the recommendation of the Senate Standing Committee on Power. However, the NTDC management seems to be indecisive about relocating bulk of staff. It is communicated that the Phase-III of shifting will be shared in due course of time as it involves huge financial and social impacts in form of acquisition of land/building, establishment of offices and relocation of employees. According to official documents, some 945 employees are required to be shifted in the third and final phase.