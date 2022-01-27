Prime Minister Imran Khan in his live Q/A session on television reiterated the significance of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in inculcating good morals in the minds of students.

One wonders why corruption was not so rampant in the 1950s and 1960s as it has been in the 2020s without the kind of emphasis sought in the SNC? It is unemployment and inflation that lead to criminal behaviour and corruption. The pre-requisite for ‘morality’ is a reduction in poverty and unemployment.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad