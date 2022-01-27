Prime Minister Imran Khan in his live Q/A session on television reiterated the significance of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in inculcating good morals in the minds of students.
One wonders why corruption was not so rampant in the 1950s and 1960s as it has been in the 2020s without the kind of emphasis sought in the SNC? It is unemployment and inflation that lead to criminal behaviour and corruption. The pre-requisite for ‘morality’ is a reduction in poverty and unemployment.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
The year 2018 brought a new party to power. The newly formed government was voted into power by the poor and the...
Heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere – in urban cities, towns and villages. Biodegradable waste is produced every...
This refers to the news report ‘Banks tasked to raise house loans to 7pc of private advances till Dec’ . No...
This refers to the article ‘Rising income inequality’ by Khalid Bhatti . There is no doubt that hunger and poverty...
Boris Johnson’s apology before the House of Commons on January 12 is appreciable. The British PM is alleged to have...
Pakistan’s external account deficit has become unsustainable and appears to be threatening the nation’s...
Comments