Thursday January 27, 2022
Lahore

Three injured

By APP
January 27, 2022

LAHORE: Three people were injured in a roof collapse incident here on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place at Kharak Nala, Multan Road area where roof of a house caved in, burying Haris (20), Wajahat (25) and Hashmat (27) under the debris.

