Propaganda against LG Law irrational, says Saeed Ghani

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani has said the propaganda being carried out against the new local government law is irrational.

Talking to media persons at the Hyderabad Press Club, Sindh minister for information said under the new Local Government Act, property tax would now be collected by the local bodies at all the divisional headquarters of interior Sindh, while all the urban areas would have the same law too. He further said special seats have been allotted for persons with disabilities, women and eunuchs.

There was opposition to clauses for electing mayor or chairman by secret ballot. He said the provincial government agreed and changed the law by accepting all the feasible proposals but the law of 2001 could not be brought back because it was a law of a dictator and rejected by the assemblies of all the provinces.

Ghai lamented the Jamaat-e-Islami’s protest campaign against the local government law, saying they are in touch with Jamaat-e-Islami and other political parties.

He said with reference to Karachi, the impression is given that the PPP is not working for the development of the city, while the PPP had spent Rs480 billion on some major projects and provided Rs57 billion to the major hospitals in Karachi.