Cop escorting polio team martyred in Kohat attack

KOHAT: A police constable escorting polio vaccinators was martyred when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire at him in the far-off Khawasi Banda in Jarma area in the district on Tuesday.

The police said that Hamid Khan was on security duty with polio team on the second day of the vaccination drive when came under attack by terrorists at Khawasi Banda in Jarma area. They said the cop received multiple bullet injuries and was martyred on the spot. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime.

Soon after the incident,Regional Police Officer Tahir Ayub and District Police Officer Muhammad Suleman along with heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators.

However, there was no report about the arrest of the accused involved in the heinous crime till the filing of this news story. Later, the funeral prayer for the martyred cop was offered at Farid Hussain Bangash Shaheed Police Lines in Kohat.