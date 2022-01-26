Pakistan to help Saudi Arabia plant 10 billion trees

ISLAMABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on helping Saudi Arabia to plant 10 billion trees across the kingdom.
Addressing the launching ceremony, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that green diplomacy between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is being formally launched, local media reported on Tuesday.
He added that the Billion Tree Tsunami Project of the Government of Pakistan is being appreciated all over the world and it is being taken as a model. A formal agreement has been reached between the two countries for trees planting in Saudi Arabia. Under the agreement, Pakistan will provide assistance for planting 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia. He said that Pakistan’s green vision is being accepted in the world, now our green vision is being seen as a model in the world.
