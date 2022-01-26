Multan Sultans to play brave cricket: Andy Flower

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower. -File photo

KARACHI: Holders Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower has said that they were looking forward to play brave cricket in the HBL PSL which will explode into action here at the National Stadium on Thursday (tomorrow).

“We are obviously here to play and win but we are also here to play an exciting and brave brand of cricket which we played in the last season,” Andy said.

Last season in the first leg held in Karachi, Multan Sultans were in dire straits and it seemed that they would not be able to qualify for the playoffs but in the Abu Dhabi leg they turned the tables and made a smart fightback, sweeping almost every game and became champions for the first time.

“So we had a tough start in the first leg and then came back brilliantly in the second phase of the competitions, so we know what we can do,” said Andy, also a former Zimbabwe skipper and prolific batsman.



He said that he was very excited to be in Karachi. “I am very excited to be here. I am really happy to be back with the team, looking forward to this PSL. We obviously are champions of the last year so we got a lot to live up to in this season. I am very much looking forward to it,” Andy said.

“We have got some exciting new players in our side. I am looking forward to the established players to gel with the new players and starting very well in the competition,” Andy said.

Multan Sultans are being captained by Pakistan’s smart wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan who played a key role in his team’s title win both as batsman and as captain last season.

Rizwan highlighted the key thing behind Multan’s success story last season the other day in a news conference. He said that it was unity that led his side to a smart victory in the end. Rizwan said that setting aside the idea of being defending champions the PSL-7 would be a new start and new beginning for them and they would try to put in their best.