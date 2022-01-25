Foreign cricketers excited to be back in Pakistan for PSL

KARACHI: Foreign cricketers have shown a lot of excitement for being part of the HBL PSL-7 which will blast into action here at the National Stadium from Thursday.

The foreign cricketers in successive HBL PSL seasons have made no secret of their admiration for the young local talent and since the league’s homecoming in 2020 they have thoroughly enjoyed the Pakistani culture. After spending time in the country and witnessing the hospitality of the nation, these foreigners have emerged as Pakistan’s ambassadors.

The upcoming HBL PSL-7 will serve as another chance for cricketers from around the world to explore Pakistani cuisine, music and other cultural aspects first in Karachi and then in Lahore. And, they are excited at the prospect.

Multan Sultans’ Johnson Charles, the West Indies stumper, is excited to show his mettle in the PSL. “I am very excited to be touring Pakistan. It will be my second time in Pakistan and I am looking forward to sampling the cuisine and seeing the culture,” Charles said.

“I am extremely excited to be afforded another opportunity to represent Multan Sultans and looking forward to do great things for them.” English cricketer Alex Hales said that the PSL is a high quality league. “The HBL PSL is a really high quality league. The quality of local players, especially bowlers, is really high and it makes the league extremely competitive. In this league, you do not know which four teams will qualify until the very last day and that makes it even more exciting,” Hales said.

“I am looking forward to joining Islamabad United again in this HBL PSL. I played my first HBL PSL match in Pakistan for Islamabad United back in HBL PSL 4. Conditions in Pakistan are really good, and I enjoy the ball coming on to the bat. These are very different conditions to other Asian venues,” said Hales.

South Africa’s left-handed batsman Rilee Rossouw, who plays for Multan Sultans, has also shown his fondness for PSL. “I have great memories of playing in the HBL PSL. Every year, I have had great teammates, and hopefully this time will not be different. It is one of the highly competitive tournaments and it is very close to my heart,” Rilee said.

“It is special to get the opportunity to defend the title and to be in the same dressing room. It is a challenge I am looking forward to.