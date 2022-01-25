PSL to go on live on ICC.tv for the first time

Karachi Kings' Babar Azam plays a shot during the first T20 Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket match of the sixth edition, between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 20, 2021. — AFP/Asif Hassan/File

ISLAMABAD: The thrilling white-ball action of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is coming to ICC.tv for the first time with every match to be shown live and on-demand on the streaming platform and apps.



The PSL is set to return to Pakistan this week and will start with 15 matches over 12 days in Karachi from Thursday.

The teams then move to Lahore for the 15 remaining group matches and three playoffs, all with the aim of reaching the PSL 7 final on February 27.

The Karachi leg of the PSL wasn’t kind to the champions, Multan Sultans, last season, as they won only one of five matches in the city.

But after the T20 tournament took a three-month break then moved to Abu Dhabi, the Sultans found their top form and ultimately defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the final.

With Mohammad Rizwan, the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, in the Multan Sultans line-up and a few changes to the team they have a strong chance to claim back-to-back titles.

The ICC asked fans on Tuesday to tune into the action as all 30 group matches of the PSL 7 are available live and on-demand on ICC.tv in select regions.

It has given a list of all the regions on its website where fans can watch the action on ICC.tv.by signing up for free.

They can then watch cricket from around the globe live and on-demand on:

* ICC.tv website

* ICC.tv mobile apps (available in the App Store and Google Play)

* Samsung TV and LG TV apps

Subscribers in select regions (full list below) can also buy a PSL Season Pass on ICC.tv for only $4.99 USD to stream every ball of the Pakistan Super League.

Regions:



Andorra, Antarctica, Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, East Timor, Ecuador, Estonia, Falkland Islands, Faroe islands, Finland, France, French Guiana, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Guyana, Greece, Heard Island, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Caledonia, North Korea, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vatican City, Venezuela, and Vietnam.