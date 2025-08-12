Chase, Seales star as West Indies rout Pakistan by 202 runs in final ODI

West Indies celebrate their historic series victory after defeating Pakistan in the third ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 12, 2025. — AFP

TAROUBA: Roston Chase’s flawless ton, paired with Jayden Seales’s career-best six-wicket burst, powered West Indies to a crushing 202-run win over Pakistan in the third ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

The victory meant West Indies clinched the three-match series 2-1, which marked their first over Pakistan since 1991.

Chasing a daunting 295-run target, the touring side’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 92 in 29.2 overs and thus succumbed to a crushing defeat.

Middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha remained the top scorer for Pakistan with a cautious 30, followed by all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who made 23 not out.

Besides them, no other Pakistan batter could amass double figures against the Seales-led West Indies bowling attack.

Seales was the standout bowler for the home side, taking six wickets for just 18 runs in 7.2 overs. He was supported by Gudakesh Motie, who bagged two, while Roston Chase chipped in with one scalp.

Put into bat first in the series decider, the home side accumulated 294/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

West Indies, however, had a shaky start to their innings as they lost Brandon King in the third over with just 10 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, opener Evin Lewis was joined by Keacy Carty in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put together an anchoring 47-run partnership for the second wicket before both fell victim to Abrar Ahmed in quick succession.

Lewis scored 37 off 54 deliveries with the help of one four and three sixes, while Carty mustered 17.

Coming out to bat at number four, Hope took the reins of West Indies’ batting charge and soon put together a one-sided 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Sherfane Rutherford (15).

He was then involved in an important 64-run partnership for the fifth-wicket with Roston Chase, who made a significant contribution with a 29-ball 36, comprising three fours and two sixes.

Chase’s dismissal was followed by another setback for the hosts as Gudakesh Motie (five) fell victim to Mohammad Nawaz, resulting in West Indies slipping to 184/6 in 41.2 overs.

The back-to-back dismissals had brought Pakistan in control, but a sensational 110-run partnership between Hope and all-rounder Justin Greaves tilted the momentum in the West Indies’ favour.

Hope was the core aggressor of the unbeaten stand, contributing 50 off 26 deliveries, while Greaves made 43 from 24 balls.

Shai Hope top-scored for West Indies with an unbeaten 120 off just 94 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and five sixes.

For Pakistan, Abrar and Naseem led the way with two wickets each, while Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz could pick up one apiece.