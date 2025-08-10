Two Japanese fighters on same card die from brain injuries

A collage of super featherweight Shigetoshi Kotari and lightweight Hiromasa Urakawa (right). — Instagram/worldboxingorg

Two Japanese boxers have died days after suffering brain injuries in separate fights on the same card, boxing associations and media reports said.

Shigetoshi Kotari died on Friday and Hiromasa Urakawa on Saturday after being injured in their fights at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on August 2, Japanese media said. Both 28-year-old boxers underwent operations for subdural haematoma, or bleeding inside the skull, the reports said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time," the World Boxing Organisation said in a statement on Saturday about Urakawa, who had lost to Yoji Saito in a knockout.

Kotari died as a result of the injury he sustained while fighting Yamato Hata to a draw in 12 rounds, the World Boxing Council said on Friday.

"The WBC and its President, Mauricio Sulaiman, deeply mourn this irreparable loss and wish his family and friends strength during this difficult time," the WBC said in a statement.

Another boxer, 28-year-old Irish super-featherweight fighter John Cooney, died of a brain injury this year after being stopped in his first Celtic title defence in February.