WATCH: Maxwell takes stunning catch to dismiss South Africa's Ryan Rickelton

Australian fielder Glenn Maxwell takes a catch during the T20I match against South Africa on August 10, 2025. — X

Veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took a stunning catch during the opening T20 international between Australia and South Africa on Sunday,

With South Africa needing 21 runs from the final five balls, opener Ryan Rickelton was pushing hard to get his side over the line. On 71, he launched a powerful shot towards long-on, where Maxwell was waiting near the boundary.

Facing Ben Dwarshuis, Rickelton pulled towards long-on, seemingly destined for six. Maxwell sprinted around, timed his leap, and caught the ball.

As his momentum carried him over the boundary rope, he tossed the ball into the air, stepped back into the field of play, and completed the grab on the second attempt.

That dismissal effectively ended South Africa's hopes, as they all-out on 161-9. Dwarshuis finished with figures of 3-26, while Josh Hazlewood's disciplined 3-27 choked the chase in the middle overs.

Earlier, Australia set a 178-run target for South Africa after being sent to bat first.

Tim David was the star, smashing a blistering 83 off 52 balls, including eight sixes. Cameron Green provided valuable support with 35 off just 13 deliveries. However, South Africa’s young left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka kept them in check, claiming 4-20.

Despite Rickelton’s resistance, South Africa’s reply faltered against disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. The middle order failed to capitalise after the loss of early wickets, with Hazlewood and Dwarshuis applying sustained pressure.

The victory gives Australia a 1-0 lead ahead of Tuesday's second match.