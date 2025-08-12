Italian orienteering athlete dies at World Games in China

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis can be seen in this undated image. — Reuters

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis has died in hospital after competing at the World Games in Chengdu, China, organisers said on Tuesday.

Debertolis was rushed to hospital after being found unconscious during the men's middle-distance competition last Friday.

"Despite receiving immediate expert medical care at one of China's leading medical institutions, he passed away on 12 August 2025," a joint statement from the International World Games Association, the local organising committee (LOC) and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) said.

Orienteering is an outdoor navigation sport where participants use a map and compass to find their way across unfamiliar terrain while racing against the clock. The sport can be highly technical and physically demanding at the elite level.

"The World Games Family, the LOC and the IOF are struck by this tragedy and extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the athlete and the whole Orienteering Community."

The statement did not clarify the cause of death and provided no details as to why Debertolis had collapsed.

The IOF said Debertolis had competed in several world championships and world cup events.

"Mattia was not only an elite athlete, but also a highly skilled civil engineer, with studies in progress for a PhD at the university in Stockholm, where he lived and was part of the orienteering club IFK Lidingo," the federation added in a statement.

The central Chinese city of Chengdu is hosting the 12th edition of the multi-sport World Games, an event featuring fringe sports and disciplines not contested at the Olympics.