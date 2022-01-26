The Murree disaster, more than anything else, has once again proven that while Pakistan is rich in natural resources, it is incapable of effectively managing them. The tourism sector, which is considered a ‘game changer’ for the country’s economy and is one of the main focuses of the present government, has come under great scrutiny.
One cannot help ask: what has been done to help this sector flourish? While government officials called this incident a ‘calamity’, they largely blamed tourists for it. Is that fair? The truth is that if the government is giving such immense importance to this sector, it is responsible for the sector’s management as well. If such disasters continue, local as well as foreign tourists will lose faith in the authorities and the industry will not flourish.
Engr Ali Haider
Lahore
