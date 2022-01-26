School of Public Disorder and Riot Control set up

LAHORE:School of Public Disorder and Riot Control has been set up at Police Training College, Chung, where all the regions of the province and district officers and officials will be passed out. Addressing the officers and personnel at a passing out parade held on the concluding ceremony of the first anti-riots course at the college, Punjab IG said first batch of anti-riots trainees included lady police officers and personnel and the aim of imparting anti-riots training to the ladies police personnel was to better handle the female protesters. He said that in the anti-riots training course, officers and personnel have been specially trained to disperse mob in modern ways.