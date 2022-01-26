Watchman killed, cop among three injured for resisting mugging bids

A watchman was killed and three other people were injured for resisting mugging attempts, while two people were gunned down apparently over personal enmities in Bin Qasim and Mauripur localities of the ctity on Tuesday.

Robbers shot dead a watchman, Ali, 32, when he resisted their mugging bid in North Karachi within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy.

In another incident, 27-year-old Sabeer, son of Ghulam Nabi, was shot dead by suspects near Ghaggar Phatak within the limits of the Bin Qasim police station. According to SHO Amin Khosa, the man was shot once in the chest, and an investigation was under way to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Separately, 65-year-old Nasir, son of Parem Gul, was shot and killed by suspects in Masroor Colony in the Mauripur area. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy. Police suspected that the incident apparently occurred over a personal enmity. The victim was shot once in his head.

Five injured

A policeman, Ziaur Rehman, 28, was wounded after he offered resistance to a mugging attempt in North Nazimabad. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Police said the cop was posted to the Security Zone II. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing.

Similarly, 28-year-old Faisal, son of Sultan, was shot and injured over offering resistance to a mugging bid in Majeed Colony within the jurisdiction of the Quaidabad police station. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.

Zulfiqar, 24, was wounded in a firing incident near the Malir River within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. He was taken to the JPMC. Police said the incident took place when he resisted a mugging bid.

In another incident, a man identified as Shahid was wounded in a firing incident in the Bin Qasim area. Police said the incident took place apparently over a personal enmity. Meanwhile, Sharfuddin was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in Shah Faisal Colony. Police said the injured person was taken to nearby private hospital for medical treatment.