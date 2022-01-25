‘Omicron, super spreader variant of coronavirus, is less lethal’

ISLAMABAD: The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is less lethal, causes far fewer deaths but is a super spreader compared to previous variants, experts say.

“Omicron concentrates in the upper respiratory tract where it multiplies and infects other people,” pulmonologist Dr Shazli Manzoor explained to The News. “When one is gripped by the flu and cold, it is difficult to distinguish whether one is hit by the normal influenza or the Omicron. Only tests can diagnose it.”

Another expert, Dr Kaleem Chaudhry, said that the Delta virus directly damaged the lungs while the Omicron didn’t if doctors were immediately consulted. He said that the usual symptoms of Omicron were fever, a sore throat, cough, fatigue and body aches, which, however, did not necessarily appear in every patient. “Many people are totally asymptomatic.”

Dr Manzoor said hospitalisations and deaths due to the Omicron were very rare as against the Delta virus. He said coughing and sneezing spreads the virus and infects those nearby including the entire family. He said his experience of attending to hundreds of Covid-19 patients every day shows that roughly only two out of 100 victims need to be hospitalised and they too were mostly discharged after some time.

He was of the opinion that the effects of Omicron end after five/ six days for most people and intensify one or two days after the infection. However, its severity is not very alarming or life threatening in most cases. However, he said, patients who delay their visit to the doctor may experience more problems. Only the elderly and those who have other medical problems are overwhelmed by complications.

Dr Manzoor advised people who were yet to be inoculated to get vaccination jabs, and those who have been fully vaccinated must get a booster. He elaborated that there were three kinds of antibodies – natural, those made by an exposure to the virus; and those created by the vaccination. An Omicron strike reduces the antibodies. Nobody knows whether this variant will become dangerous in future or not.

To a question, Dr Manzoor said that the Omicron has overtaken the Delta virus. He said after a positive test for Covid-19 the next test should be conducted after 7/10 days. The pulmonologist said the fast spread of Omicron might create herd immunity. There is also a possibility that Covid-19 may become endemic in the days to come. However, he rejected any distraction from pursuing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the National Command & Operations Centre (NCOC), against the coronavirus.

He said there is also a strong likelihood that vaccination against the virus has to be done every year and people have to live with Covid-19. Since there is so far no treatment available for Covid-19, vaccination is the only prevention against it.

Talking about the precautions, Dr Chaudhry said that restrictions must be imposed on wedding halls, schools, public places, large gatherings and transport to avoid the Omicron.

He said that the school and college going children were largely responsible for infecting their parents and elders because they bring the virus in their homes from their educational institutions.

Dr Manzoor said that overseas Pakistani living in Europe and America mostly visit Pakistan from November to January when their children have holidays. “These trips aggravate the virus situation in their home country. We must not lower our guard and must wear masks and practice social distancing if we want to save ourselves from Covid-19.”

Dr Chaudhry said it was difficult to predict whether or not more corona variants would strike the world in the future. He said that if people at large observe the SOPs, the spread of Covid-19 can be controlled to a large extent.