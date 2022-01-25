Sacked employees allege mismanagement at institute

PESHAWAR: Sacked employees of the Pakistan Institute of Prosthetic and Orthotic Science on Monday alleged that the management had removed permanent employees and recruited blue-eyed persons on a regular basis.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the sacked employees including Mehran Bhittani, Zakir Dawar and Abdul Wahab said that the wrong policies of the institute’s chairman and other members of the Board had adversely affected the performance of the institute.

“The Peshawar High Court had directed the institute to remove the acting MD and appoint permanent MD within two months. But the institute did not advertise the MD vacancy in newspapers and instead displayed it on the notice board in the offices. When the employees objected to it, the court stayed the appointment of the MD,” said Mehran, flanked by his colleagues.