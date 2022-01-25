Two women robbed on doorstep in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

A CCTV camera footage circulating on social media shows two young women being robbed at gunpoint on their doorstep in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The incident had taken place at 7:19am on January 22.

The video clip shows two men arriving on a motorbike in Block-3 of the neighbourhood, the pillion rider getting off the two-wheeler and then snatching two mobile phones and a bag from two young women standing on their doorstep. The entire operation took eight seconds.

Robbery suspect

Police claimed to have arrested a man for his involvement in a robbery at a mobile phone company’s office in Saddar. The arrested suspect has been identified as Wajid. Police said the suspect and his accomplices had robbed Rs4.6 million from a mobile phone company’s office on January 10, adding that the looted cash and a motorbike were also recovered from the suspect.

Police said the arrested man was the key suspect of the robbery and also had a criminal background with a history of previous arrests, adding that raids are under way to arrest his accomplices Taimur Afghani, Azia, alias Bengali, and Fazal.