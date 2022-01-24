DMC East undertakes removal of hoardings

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East carried out removal work of advertising boards and other materials installed at various places in the district on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the DMC, under the directives of the DMC East administrator and municipal commissioner, the removal of hazardous billboards had been undertaken in the district.

The statement read that the operation was being carried out under the supervision of DMC East Director Advertisement Hammad Khan who had earlier directed the advertisers to remove dangerous advertising boards but when no response was witnessed on the part of advertisers, the DMC initiated the work for removing advertising material that could result in tragedy during the blustery weather.

With the help of heavy machinery, hazardous advertising material was removed around the FTC Building on Sharea Faisal and Allah Wali Chowrangi on Shahrah-e-Quaideen. Khan said the removal of illegal advertising material was under way and no advertisements would remain in the city that were not legal. He added that the relevant advertisers should themselves have removed illegal hoardings and boards but now, the DMC had undertaken the task. He made it clear that only the advertising material with permits would be allowed within the limits of District East and all legal requirements would be met.