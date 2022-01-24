Minority matters

People of Pakistan’s minority communities face many problems such as false accusations, forced conversions and security. The situation has become so dire that many people have lost their lives – especially due to false blasphemy accusations.
People from these communities are scared. They also remain deprived of fair opportunities of growth. Moreover, as intolerance towards religious minorities grows, so does the practice of forced conversions. The government should look into the matter seriously.
Kainaat Tariq
Lahore
