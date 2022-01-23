Elected Hon Fellow of Royal College

LAHORE : Professor Dr Qasim Bashir, Clinical & Interventional Neurologist, Head of Department Neurology at Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh [RCPE].

The Society rigorously assesses the achievements of those it appoints as fellows considering their professional standing and recognizing excellence across a diverse range of expertise and experience, and its effect on society.

This exceptional honor is fitting recognition of Dr Qasim Bashir’s outstanding contributions especially in Stroke & Interventional Neurology in Pakistan.

Dr Qasim is son of renowned late Professor Dr Bashir Ahmad [Neurosurgeon].

He is a graduate of King Edward Medical College, Lahore and completed Neurology residency from University of Vermont at Burlington, USA and additional fellowship training and board certifications in Vascular [Stroke] Neurology and Neurocritical care from renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Ohio, USA.

He completed a third fellowship in Neuroendovascular Surgery/Interventional Neurology from University of Illinois at Chicago, USA; where he also held faculty position for five years before relocating to his birth city – Lahore.

Dr Qasim Bashir is a Fellow of Society of Vascular Intervention Neurology [SVIN], USA and holds the distinctive Neuroendovascular Surgery credentialing from The Committee on Advanced Subspecialty Training (CAST), USA, which falls under the Council of the Society of Neurological Surgeons, USA.