KP inks MoUs worth $8b at Dubai moot

PESHAWAR: The KP government has signed 44 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) worth eight billion US dollars with international investors in different sectors during an investment conference held in Dusit Thani, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Out of 44 MoUs, 11 were signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and international investors for investment in economic zones/special economic zones across KP, said a press release.

The MoUs were signed for investment in Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Mohmand Economic Zone, proposed Daraban Special Economic Zone and Mansehra Economic Zones for livestock feed, marble and granite, surgical equipment, foam manufacturing, PVC unit and bottling plant.

Moreover a tripartite MoU was signed between Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation, Infra Co Asia and KPEZDMC for solarization of all Economic Zones.