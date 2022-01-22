Sindh Rangers declare security of four regional FBR offices ‘improper

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, has declared the security of four regional offices of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of upper Sindh improper and unsatisfactory and recommended enhancing security arrangements.

The Rangers authorities asked the Sindh Home Department to convey its recommendations for enhancing security measures at four regional tax offices for improving immediate reaction capability, to the Federal Board of Revenue authorities.

Through an official letter on "Threat Alert and Terrorist Activity" written by the Sindh Rangers to Syed Saad Ali Shah, In-charge of Crime Monitoring Cell of Sindh Home Department, the authorities in said official letter revealed that during the security audit of different tax houses of FBR, some grey areas were found which were being highlighted. These merit consideration, it said.

The letter added during the security inspection of the Regional Tax Office (RTO), Sukkur, it was found that two watchmen were deployed during the day and three were working at night, one close-circuit television (CCTV) camera was installed at the main entrance and a few installed inside the office block. Five feet boundary wall exists without any fence.

In Regional Tax Office (RTO), Khairpur, there were two unarmed security guards employed during the day and two watchmen unarmed were employed at night and five feet boundary wall exists without a fence, moreover an open area around the office block also exists.

In the Tax office (RTO), Ghotki, five feet boundary wall exists without any fence and one unarmed watchmen working at night time. In the Tax Office (RTO), Naushero Feroze, there were no departmental security guards employed at the building entrance. Parking of all types of vehicles is being carried out inside the building without any security barrier. Moreover, CCTV cameras have not been installed and the building has an eight feet boundary wall without any fence and without any watchtower.

Rangers authorities concluded that it was important to highlight that employment of unarmed security guards or watchmen did not fulfill the security requirements vis-a-viz the threat predicted by the FBR at above-mentioned RTOs. All the above-mentioned locations are located within 15-20 minutes reaction time of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) nearby set-ups. Moreover, the said locations are being covered through enhanced vigilance and patrolling in the area.

It is, therefore, suggested that employment of Rangers static guards at the above-mentioned tax offices is not considered a feasible option. It is further recommended the FBR be instructed to employ armed security guards or watchmen from reputed private security companies at their own for the security of mentioned RTOs, besides fencing of boundary walls of the premises. These measures could enhance immediate reaction capability of the said RTOs.