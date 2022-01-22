ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated his government on achieving the GDP growth of 5.37 percent in three years, leading to substantial jobs creation and rise in per capita income.

“I want to congratulate my government on achieving GDP growth of 5.37 percent in 3 years leading to substantial jobs creation & rise in per capita income. Our economic reforms success recognised internationally. Bloomberg predicted Pak will sustain high growth trajectory & employment levels,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the prime minister wrote, “Additionally, since outbreak of COVID pandemic Pak has been ranked amongst top 3 countries on normalcy index indicating saving jobs and saving lives. The Economist recognised this in its latest normalcy index”.

He also posted content, the source of which is Bloomberg Economics and United Nations, which reads, “We project a gradual decline in the unemployment rate through 2030 to its long-term historical average of 5.5 percent -- which we take as an approximation of the rate consistent with a stable inflation -- and then to remain at that level until 2050. We also project a gradual rise in the participation rate through 2050”.

“Investment growth is expected to pick up in the current decade, spurred by inflowsrelated to CPEC projects. Meanwhile, tax reforms-driven by the outcome of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund -are being implemented. This should increase tax revenues, making space for higher public investment,” it reads.

Meanwhile, PM Imran said overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset and added the government has facilitated overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account. “For the first time in history, a grievance redressal portal has been set up for overseas Pakistanis,” he said while talking to Overseas Pakistani Affairs Adviser Ayub Afridi, who met prime minister here.

The meeting discussed the steps taken by the government to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and the government's appreciation for the right to vote in elections. The prime minister directed the Special Assistant to focus on further accelerating the resolution of issues by enhancing the links between overseas Pakistanis and embassies.

Meanwhile, the MNAs called on PM Imran Khan. They included Faizullah Kamuka, Khawaja Shiraz Mahmood, Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Haider Ali Khan, Sanaullah Khan Musti Khel, Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Aurangzeb Khan Kachchi and Junaid Akbar. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues related to party organisation and development plans in the respective constituencies. The prime minister directed all the elected public representatives not only to intensify their liaison campaign with the people but also to improve the coordination with the district administration for immediate solution to their problems.