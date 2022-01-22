 
Saturday January 22, 2022
Newspost

Bitten hard

January 22, 2022

This refers to letter ‘Inflation bites’ by Hashim Abro (January 20). The incumbent government has been trying to stabilise the debt-ridden economy of Pakistan since 2018. Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that we are in dire need of the IMF bailouts; failure to secure it can lead to a decline in exports while people are suffering from the ever-increasing prices of basic necessities, petrol, and a shortage of electricity and gas.

Even a layperson can see the problems that will be caused by such unprecedented inflation. Yet the government is adamant to impose new taxes by implementing the mini-budget. Unfortunately, this move will only affect ordinary citizens. The government should set up mini-manufacturing units instead of mini-budgets. That at least will help make the country self-sufficient. Moreover, even though the IMF austerity measures seem good, in the long run, they will not help eradicate unemployment and inflation.

Zunaira Haroon

Lahore

