KU puts off convocation

Karachi University on Friday postponed the Annual Convocation 2021-22 that was scheduled to be held today.

According to a notification issued by the registrar, “Due to some unavoidable situation, the Annual Convocation 2021-22, which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, has been postponed.” A new date will be announced later.

Earlier, the varsity had also scheduled a rehearsal of the convocation at the Valika Cricket Ground. It had been decided that no public dealings would be carried out, while the classes and exams would not be held on Friday. The varsity had invited the governor to the event as chief guest, and only those were allowed to attend who had to receive their degrees and medals.