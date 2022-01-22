Security remains tight in City

LAHORE:Security of the provincial metropolis including mosques, Imam Bargahs, markets, sensitive installations and public places remained tightened on Juma tul Mubarak.

Police officers visited different areas of the city including mosques and religious places to check the security arrangements. Search and sweep operations were conducted around sensitive areas of the city and other important offices.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, security agencies and Lahore police participated in the search operations.