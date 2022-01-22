Security remains tight in City

LAHORE:Security of the provincial metropolis including mosques, Imam Bargahs, markets, sensitive installations and public places remained tightened on Juma tul Mubarak.
Police officers visited different areas of the city including mosques and religious places to check the security arrangements. Search and sweep operations were conducted around sensitive areas of the city and other important offices.
Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, security agencies and Lahore police participated in the search operations.
LAHORE:The bodies of the victims of the Anarkali blast were shifted to their native areas on Friday. On the...
LAHORE:Punjab Police's official account has been hacked on Twitter. Punjab police spokesperson said the account bore...
LAHORE:A large number of women, between 50-80 percent are food producers while 70 percent of the livestock is managed...
LAHORE:Seraikistan Democratic Party chairman has demanded government form Seraikistan province for the national...
LAHORE:Shahdara police registered a case against land grabbers after retrieving a house of a citizen.Some land...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has announced steps against concrete and temporary encroachments in Punjab and in this...
Comments