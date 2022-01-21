CEO of NDRMF appointed

ISLAMABAD: Bilal Anwar has assumed the charge of Chief Executive Officer of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), Pakistan, after his appointment by the federal cabinet. The Fund has been set up by the government for disaster preparedness with a loan of $200 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

According to official announcement made here on Thursday, NDRMF is a company registered under Section 42 of the Companies Act, for awarding, managing and guiding investments to government and non-government entities in undertaking risk reduction activities focusing on primary or critical level disaster planning, preparedness, pre-disaster mitigation and early warning systems with the aim to enhance resilience of the country. Bilal is an international climate policy and sustainable development professional, who played a vital role in framing and development of international climate policy, holds extensive management expertise in climate change and carbon strategies in the corporate sector and donor-funded projects in several countries.