Sharmila moves FIA for action against Nadia Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui on Thursday approached cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking an action against the private TV show host Nadia Khan for mocking her mother Anisa over her makeup look.
Faruqui also posted a picture of herself at the FIA office in his twitter account, filing the complaint against Nadia Khan. The PPP leader said that she will also approach court against Nadia Khan and will file a contempt case against the latter.
FIA’s cybercrime cell head, Imran Riaz in his tweet mentioned that FIA has initiated legal action against TV celebrity Nadia over Faruqui’s complaint. “MPA Sharmila Faruqui has launched a complaint about a video in which it is claimed by her that Nadia Khan is trying to ridicule her mother and video has been uploaded without her consent.
The complaint will be treated as per cyber law.” However, talking to The News, he said that the cybercrime officials will inquire the case, record the statements and then the inquiry’s findings will decide how to deal with the case then.
