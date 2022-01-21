PTF names players for Davis Cup trials

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has named six players for the Davis Cup World Group 1 playoff trials to be conducted in Lahore and Islamabad starting from mid-February.

Pakistan are pitted against Lithuania in the playoffs to be staged at Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on March 4-5.

Six players invited for three available positions are Mohammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Mohammad Abid, Muddaasir Murtaza and Heera Ashiq. These six will compete for three available positions on the national team for the important tie that would determine Pakistan’s future place in the Davis Cup.

International Aisamul Haq and Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan have been exempted from the trials.

Pakistan and Lithuania have never played against each other in the Davis Cup before. It was on the spin of the coin that the host country for the Play Offs was decided with Pakistan having a better luck.

Though Aisam has confirmed his participation in the doubles, he is uncertain whether he would be playing singles during the forthcoming playoff.

“Definitely along with Aqeel I will be playing doubles but I am not sure whether I would be in a position to play singles? Officials are eager to see me playing singles, it all depends on my fitness and form. Once I feel I am in a better position to decide on my role in the tie, I would do that. But I must confess here that Pakistan tennis needs youngsters’ contribution. Youngsters must come up to contribute in Pakistan tennis success. They need to work hard in order to match the best around the world. Besides working hard, they need international exposure which is a must for grooming a talented player,” Aisam told ‘The News’ in his recent interview.

Aisam and Aqeel have been serving Pakistan in the Davis Cup since the start of the century. “We have given our heart out for the national cause. Now it is time for the youngsters to come forward and take over,” Aisam said.

The first phase of the Davis Cup playoffs will be held in Lahore around mid-February as the PTF Administration wants grass courts at PTF Complex to get in proper shape for the ties to be held in March.