Man who murdered four family members gets death

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife, two children and brother-in-law in Orangi Town. Abdul Mannan was prosecuted for murdering his wife Rabia, two children and a minor brother-in-law in 2017. The court however acquitted his two sons, Manan Asif and Yousuf, of the murder charges for want of evidence.

According to the prosecution, Manan along with his two sons from his first wife had killed his second wife Rabia, her two children and a minor brother-in-law over a family dispute. The court observed that the prosecution proved its case against the accused, who brutally killed a woman and three minors in cold blood with sharp-edged weapons.