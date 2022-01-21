Man who murdered four family members gets death

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife, two children and brother-in-law in Orangi Town. Abdul Mannan was prosecuted for murdering his wife Rabia, two children and a minor brother-in-law in 2017. The court however acquitted his two sons, Manan Asif and Yousuf, of the murder charges for want of evidence.
According to the prosecution, Manan along with his two sons from his first wife had killed his second wife Rabia, her two children and a minor brother-in-law over a family dispute. The court observed that the prosecution proved its case against the accused, who brutally killed a woman and three minors in cold blood with sharp-edged weapons.
The Sindh government is fully committed to protecting human rights in the province. Surendar Valasai, the special...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation carried out a massive anti-encroachment operation in three districts of the city...
More than 15,000 students in 153 schools completed standardised tests in mathematics and science as part of the...
Five people lost their lives while two others were injured in road traffic accidents in different parts of Karachi on...
The Anti-Corruption Establishment registered a case against 21 suspects, including the builder of the Nasla Tower,...
A large number of women attended a sit-in held on the main University Road on Thursday to protest against the Pakistan...
Comments