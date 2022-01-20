Zulfikar Bukhari calls on Oman’s labour minister

MUSCAT: PTI leader and former SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, arrived in the Sultanate of Oman on a three-day visit. Reports said during the visit, Pakistani leader called on Minister of Labour, Sultanate of Oman, HE Prof Mahad bin Said bin Ali Baawain to discuss issues relating to Pakistani labourers in Oman and future opportunities for Oman’s 2040 vision. They also discussed areas of mutual interests, including help and support to those Pakistani having difficulty in the Sultanate, especially during the current scenario of global pandemic.