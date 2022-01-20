KHA signs MoU with private company

KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan’s first smart housing project “TopCity1” and Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) in a ceremony held at site office near New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) on other day.

Chief Operating Officer TopCity1 Brig (rtd) Sikandar Khan, KHA Chairperson and Minister for Women Development Government of Sindh Syeda Shehla Raza signed the MOU.

As per the MoU, it was agreed between both parties that a women hockey team will be formulated consisting of 18 players along with two coaches in Karachi. The 18 members of Karachi women’s Hockey Team and it’s 2 officials will be sponsored by TopCity1 and will display their logo on the playing kit .

All players selected should be under 25 years age and all the selected players to be resident of Karachi in order to ensure and monitor on ground regular attendance for game training, physical fitness and discipline.

Besides paying monthly stipend and medical insurances to the women players, a handsome amount will be paid by the sponsor to each player selected for Sindh Women’s team and Pakistan National Women Camp as well as for national women hockey team, the MoU said.

Speaking on the occasion, KHA Chairperson and Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza paid tributes to KHA secretary Haider Hussain for his efforts to promote the national game.

She also thanked the TopCity1 management for wholeheartedly supporting women hockey team as part of their overall support for the development of sports in country.

“It is a very encouraging sign that more and more women from Sindh are coming up in the team to play hockey,” she added.