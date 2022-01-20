Good days ahead

This refers to the news report ‘Putting Pakistan on the winter sports map’ (January 17). It was quite delightful to see something that has become alien to our society, women playing ice hockey in Pakistan. It reminds one of the early 1970s when busloads of tourists would disembark on a busy Saddar Road of Peshawar.

Unfortunately, the 1979 Afghan war destabilise the region. The war was fought in the name of religion, but, unfortunately, devastated both Afghanistan and Pakistan. It also turned the region into a no-go area for foreign tourists. Thus, both countries lost a substantial income from foreign tourists. It is hoped that the future will bring better days.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar