Thursday January 20, 2022
Theatre festival

By APP
January 20, 2022

LAHORE:A 10-day theatre festival will start with the inaugural play “Permasher Singh” today (Thursday) at the Alhamra Art Centre. According to a LAC spokesperson here Wednesday, the festival will feature 10 plays.

