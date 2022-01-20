Lady doctor, 2 daughters, son slain at home

LAHORE:A lady doctor, her two daughters and a son were gunned down in their house in Gujjumatta Kahna here on Wednesday.

Some unidentified people entered the house of Dr Naheed, 45, and murdered her and her two young daughters and a son. A large contingent of police rushed to the house located in Gujjumatta in the limits of Kahna police.

The victims were identified Dr Naheed Mubarak, 45, her 22-year-old son Taimour Sultan and two daughters Mahnoor Fatima, 16, and Janat Fatima, 8. According to the police, Dr Naheed had set up a clinic in her house near Kahna LDA Roundabout. She had been living in this house with her children for 25 years. The eldest son of the victim escaped unhurt as he was sleeping in another house. Dr Naheed’s husband Sabtain had married a woman traffic warden after divorcing Dr Naheed some time ago and lived in Defence area. He often had quarrels with his wife. Sabtain was also being investigated to expand the scope of the investigation into the incident. Police and forensic teams collected evidence from the crime scene and shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO. The IGP took notice and directed the CCPO to submit a report. He said the incident should be investigated keeping in view all aspects and provision of justice to the victims’ family should be ensured on priority basis. A police team has been constituted to round up the culprits involved in the killings.

Assault: Dolphin Squad arrested three men for committing unnatural offence with a 16-year-old boy in Baghbanura area. The accused were identified as Haider, Ijaz and Haroon. The accused, employees of a local factory, lured the victim Nabil to a quarter and assaulted him.

RPOs, DPOs: Punjab IG has said IT-based policing should be promoted in all districts to control crime. The IG issued these instructions while chairing a meeting on IT reforms at Central Police Office here on Wednesday. He said training would be conducted in all districts to enhance capacity of IT cell and focal persons in charge. He directed all RPOs and DPOs to pay special attention to technology-based reforms of police. He said in the light of feedback received from the citizens, the mobile applications of police should be upgraded and simplified and advertising campaign for other applications including Women Safety App, Service Center App, Tourist Facilitation App, and Driving Licence App should be accelerated. The campaign should be expedited so that more users can download and benefit from it.

Assault bid: Harbanspura police arrested a man for trying to molest a 9-year-old boy. The child was returning home from school when the accused Suhail tried to molest him. A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 810 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 828 were injured. Out of this, 448 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.