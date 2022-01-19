Report of adding dupattas, caps to Punjab school uniforms refuted

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister's Focal Person on Digital Media Azhar Mashwani has refuted reports of the provincial government making caps and headscarves mandatory for schoolchildren in the province.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas had announced earlier on Monday that the Punjab Assembly has passed an act, "the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Act, 2021," to teach Nazra Quran (recitation) to primary students and recitation with translation to the students from 6th to 12th grades for the first time in history.

For this, the minister said that private schools' uniforms should be revised. However, Punjab CM’s focal person clarified Raas's statement, saying that the directive for adding caps and headscarves to the uniforms was only for the periods reserved for Quran recitation, and not a permanent and mandatory part of the uniforms. Taking to Twitter, Mashwani said that the students will be required to wear caps and dupattas while reading the Quran but they will not have to cover their heads during any other period.