SC seeks assistance on dual citizenship of MPs

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought assistance on legal points as to whether an MP having dual nationality could be disqualified forever or temporary basis.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard a petition seeking disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on the grounds of having dual nationality. The court adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite time) after counsel for Murad Ali Shah sought adjournment in the matter.

However, Justice Umer Ata Bandial asked the counsel for both the parties to assist the court on law points as to whether disqualification of a member of the parliament having dual citizenship is permanent or temporary. During the course of hearing, counsel for Sindh chief minister contended that his client had resigned from his seat of parliament after the court had announced verdict against him but later on he again contested election and was elected to parliament.

The judge told the counsel that a petition has been filed for third time against his client seeking his disqualification, contending that the disqualification will be for lifetime. Justice Bandial raised the question as to if somebody gives a certificate, revoking his dual citizenship whether a disqualified person could contest election for second time.

The judge recalled that in senator’s case, the larger bench of the apex court had already given its verdict but the question arises as to whether disqualification on dual nationality will be permanent or temporary. The court then directed counsel for the parties to assist it on the next date of hearing on these law points and adjourned the hearing for date-in-office.